Madagascar's Rural Revival - How Two African Development Bank-Supported Programs Are Transforming Agriculture and Entrepreneurship

Two pioneering programs supported by the African Development Bank in Madagascar are breathing new life into the agricultural sector and unlocking entrepreneurial opportunities for young people. The impact is evident in places like Ambalona, a secluded village in the Mananjary district where hardship and migration were once the norm.

Nestled in the rolling hills of Madagascar, Ambalona was a place where hope was scarce. With 80% of its inhabitants living below the poverty line and frequent cyclones devastating harvests, stable income and food security seemed like distant dreams.

For years, men like 34-year-old Andriamananjo Tokiarinivo Santatriniaina, known as "Toky," left their families behind to seek work in the cities. "It used to be really hard here," the father of two recalls. "A lot of men migrated to try and build a life elsewhere, far from their families. We left to try and earn money as seasonal workers, particularly in the big cities."

That cycle began to change five years ago with the arrival of Aromatsara farm, a bold entrepreneurial venture launched by Ranjatiana Randriantsara. Initially employed as a construction worker on the farm, Toky soon became a full-time farmhand. "For me, this is a real opportunity," he says with a smile.

At the heart of this transformation is Ranjatiana Randriantsara, or "Ranja," as she prefers to be called. A 40-year-old with a doctorate in anthropology and a career in the United Nations, she turned to agriculture, particularly in producing essential oils and related products, drawn by a desire to create tangible, meaningful change.

Aromatsara's success did not happen in isolation. It was supported by PEJAA, an acronym for Programme de promotion de l'entrepreneuriat des jeunes dans l'agriculture et l'agro-industrie, an initiative launched in 2019 with $8.19 million African Development Bank funding.

That year, Ranjatiana Randriantsara decided to set up a farm in the middle of nowhere. "I chose to return to the land to give meaning to my life. Being with the community, working the soil, and seeing real results gives you a sense of belonging and solidarity. Farming is the noblest job because it feeds people, and through aromatherapy, it can also treat and bring well-being to everyone," she explains.

Aromatsara is a virtually autonomous farm. It cultivates and processes raw materials, including vanilla, cinnamon, pepper, honey, and cloves. Aromatic medicinal plants and spices are distilled on-site, and Ranja personally formulates soaps, balms, massage oils, and syrups using a treasured "recipe book" she has compiled over the years.

Her products have gained international traction, reaching customers in Canada, Japan, Senegal, and France. Aromatsara now employs seven full-time staff and 20 seasonal workers, with annual sales fluctuating between $10,000 and $15,000.

Beyond job creation, Ranja is also committed to social impact. She funds local children's education and provides employees with plots of land to cultivate their own food crops, reinforcing community resilience. "This job allows me to stay here and care for my family, and I'm happy about that," says Toki, who has become Ranja's right-hand man.

PJAA equips young entrepreneurs with essential skills through three incubator centers offering training in management, accounting, market research, and specialized agricultural techniques. Personalized mentorship and improved access to credit further bolster their chances of success. Since its inception, PJAA has trained 409 young agripreneurs, creating 350 businesses and 1,750 direct jobs.

Recognizing the need for long-term sustainability, the African Development Bank introduced the Business Linkage Program (BLP) in 2021, with $1.4 million in additional funding. Already established in Ghana and Senegal, BLP helps micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) scale up by providing business training and enhancing market access through the digital platform 'Mada Business Linkage4' launched in 2023.

Local banks have also partnered with the program to facilitate credit access. The results are striking: 198 businesses under BLP have seen their workforce expand by 21 percent on average, with profits quadrupling.

For Sarah-Marie Vololompanahy, an agripreneur from Betafo, PEJAA and BLP were game-changers. Her company, Vatsy Soa, which specializes in agricultural input distribution, has grown significantly. "Without these programs, I would have struggled. Now I have five additional shops and can operate nationwide," she says.

The ripple effects of these initiatives extend beyond economic gains. Entrepreneurs like Sarah-Marie reinvest in their communities, ensuring farmers earn sustainable incomes and contributing to Madagascar's broader development.

Cheick Diarra, Madagascar's representative for the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture at the African Development Bank, sees enormous potential. "Madagascar is bursting with talent and should be a leader in food production and exports in the Indian Ocean region. Seeing these motivated young people with innovative ideas is an incentive to contribute to the country's development objectives."