Africa: Three Cosafa Teams in CAF Women's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations Draw

12 February 2025
Council of Southern African Football Associations (Johannesburg)

Three COSAFA nations will be in Thursday's finals draw for the inaugural CAF Women's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations that is to be staged in Morocco from April 22-30.

Angola, Madagascar and Namibia will represent the region in the nine-team field, meaning a third of the nations in Morocco will be from COSAFA.

The hosts, Cameroon, Egypt, Guinea, Senegal and Tanzania make up the rest of the participating teams. The draw will take place in Cairo at 13h00 CAT (11h00 GMT) and will be live on CAF TV.

The competition will serve as a qualifier for the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women's World Cup, scheduled to take place in the Philippines from 21 November - 7 December, 2025, which will include two African nations in the 16-team field.

The teams will be divided into three Groups (A, B and C), each consisting of three teams. Morocco, as the host country, is automatically preassigned to position A1 in Group A.

The winners of each group, as well as the best runner-up, qualify for the semi-finals. The other two runners-up meet in a play-off for fifth place.

A ranking of the third-placed teams will be made. The two highest ranked teams will compete for seventh place, while the lowest ranked will automatically be ranked ninth, based on points, knockouts and goal-difference.

