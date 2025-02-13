Somalia: President Irro Rejects Trump's Plan to Relocate Palestinians to Somaliland

Dubai — Somaliland President Abdirahman Irro, currently visiting the United Arab Emirates, addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial proposal to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to Somaliland in an interview with Sky News Arabic.

Irro emphasized Somaliland's awareness of the hardships faced by Palestinians, reaffirming his government's support for Arab nations' efforts to protect Palestinian rights and security. He also firmly opposed the idea of displacing Palestinians.

"We have a relationship with the United States, and any discussions related to this matter will be conducted through diplomatic channels," Irro said. "The Palestinian people are our brothers, and we empathize with their situation. We will contribute to the efforts of Arab countries working toward a solution."

The president stressed Somaliland's commitment to safeguarding the dignity and rights of Palestinians, calling the issue a priority for both Somaliland and the broader Arab world.

He also underscored Somaliland's ongoing diplomatic ties with the U.S., ensuring that their stance on the issue aligns with international law, which rejects the forced relocation of Palestinians.