Uganda: Besigye Doesn't Require Special Medical Attention, Says Frank Baine

Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine has dismissed claims that detained opposition leader Dr. Kizza Besigye requires special medical care, following reports that the former presidential candidate is unwell.

Besigye, who has been on remand since last year, failed to appear before Buganda Road Court on Tuesday, February 11, citing illness. In a letter addressed to the presiding judge, Lady Justice Winnie Nankya, Besigye wrote, "I am unable to attend court because I am disposed of." The judge read the letter aloud to those present in court.

In response to Besigye's absence, his legal team, led by Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, visited Luzira Prison to assess his condition. After the visit, Lukwago confirmed that Besigye was unwell.

"We can't disclose the specifics of his illness, but one issue is high blood pressure, which spikes for reasons that aren't fully explained," Lukwago told the media. He also revealed that they had requested permission for Besigye to seek specialised medical attention.

However, Uganda Prisons spokesperson Frank Baine refuted the need for specialised treatment, asserting that the prison's medical team is capable of managing Besigye's health condition.

"We are managing him with our team of professional medical staff, and for now, he does not require special attention," Baine told Nile Post.

Baine emphasized that this is not the first time Besigye has been in prison, noting that the institution has always provided necessary medical care when required.

"This is the sixth time we are handling Besigye. We ensure all inmates receive the care they need and only make referrals when necessary," he added.

Besigye, who was remanded by the General Court Martial last year, remains in detention despite a Supreme Court ruling that raised questions about the military court's jurisdiction over civilians.

He is scheduled to appear before Buganda Road Court on Friday, February 14, to answer charges of inciting violence related to events that took place in 2022.