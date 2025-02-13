Liberia: Rule of Law Caucus Condemns House Majority Bloc's Defiance of Supreme Court Ruling

Monrovia — The Rule of Law Caucus of the House of Representatives has strongly condemned members of the self-proclaimed majority bloc for their continued defiance of a Supreme Court ruling, warning that their actions threaten Liberia's democracy, governance system, and international standing.

In a statement issued Thursday, the caucus criticized the lawmakers for disregarding the Supreme Court's full-bench ruling, which was further clarified by the Justice in Chambers. According to the caucus, the refusal of these legislators to adhere to the court's decision undermines the authority of Liberia's judicial system and could have dire consequences for the country's stability.

"Their persistent disregard for the highest court of our land endangers the survivability of our country, undermines our governance system, and threatens both national and international confidence in our institutions," the statement read.

The caucus called on the legislators in question to respect the Supreme Court's decision and work towards a resolution that aligns with the rule of law. They also announced their decision to no longer recognize the leadership of the majority bloc, citing the court's declaration of their actions as unlawful. Instead, they pledged their continued support for Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, stating that they would convene under his leadership in accordance with Article 33 of the Liberian Constitution.

"As of today, we have resolved that we will no longer sit under their leadership, as the court has declared their actions unlawful. Instead, we will continue to work with Speaker Koffa and convene with him as necessary," the caucus declared.

Additionally, the Rule of Law Caucus urged the Liberian Senate to cease all legislative business with the disputed majority bloc, emphasizing that engaging with an illegitimate body would further violate constitutional principles. They also called on international partners--including ECOWAS, the African Union (AU), the European Union (EU), the United Nations (UN), and the United States government--to refrain from recognizing or engaging with the contested group.

"The ongoing crisis at the House of Representatives is not merely a political dispute--it is a direct challenge to the foundation of our democracy and the rule of law," the statement continued. "A nation that does not respect its Supreme Court risks descending into lawlessness and instability."

Reaffirming their commitment to upholding the rule of law, the caucus vowed to resist any attempts to undermine Liberia's democratic institutions.

"We will not be intimidated or surrender to any group seeking to hijack our democracy. The Liberian people deserve better, and we remain steadfast in ensuring that justice, democracy, and constitutional governance prevail."

The ongoing standoff at the House of Representatives continues to draw national and international attention, raising concerns about the state of governance in Liberia and the potential impact on the country's political stability.