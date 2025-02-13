Nigeria: Court Adjourns Judgement in Suit Against Man Who 'Burnt' Wife, Brother-in-Law to Death

13 February 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oluwakemi Adelagun

He was alleged to have killed his wife, Chinyere, who had just returned from Scotland, and her brother, Ifeanyi Edeziem, by setting them ablaze.

The Lagos State High Court in Tafawa Balewa Square has set 27 February for judgment in the case against a man who fatally burnt his wife and brother-in-law.

Benjamin Ogudoro, is standing trial on a four-count charge of murder.

The judge, Sherifat Sonaike, fixed a new date "because the judgement was not ready", the court registrar told PREMIUM TIMES.

The Punch newspaper had earlier reported that the defendant was arraigned on 7 December 2022. He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

He was alleged to have killed his wife, Chinyere, who had just returned from Scotland, and her brother, Ifeanyi Edeziem, by setting them ablaze.

The prosecution said the incident happened on 1 April 2022 at about 3.30 a.m., at House 5, Zone 7, Oteyi Garden Estate, Abule Ado in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

They also alleged that the defendant poured petrol on the bodies of his wife and brother-in-law, and the mattress and set them ablaze while asleep leading to their death.

The offences contravened Section 223 and 341 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

Proceedings

A prosecution witness and sibling to the deceased, Uche Uwalaka, told the court how their deaths have caused unbearable pain.

Ms Uwalaka explained that the development led to the death of their mother.

She further said that her late brother told her what transpired before he died while she was with him at the hospital.

The second prosecution witness, Stanley Ulasi, a former tenant of the defendant also narrated to the court how the two siblings were burnt to death.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.