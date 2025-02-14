Sudan: Independent Radio Stations Are the Way to Enlighten and Raise Awareness of Climate Change

Sudan — Every year on February 13, the world celebrates World Radio Day, declared by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) to celebrate the pivotal role played by radio in promoting freedom of expression, providing access to information, supporting cultural pluralism, and fostering dialogue between societies.

The media has witnessed significant developments since the advent of the printing press, but the emergence of radio in the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries was a qualitative shift in the world of media. Radio played a vital role as a media tool that reached the widest audiences, even in remote areas, and enabled individuals and communities to participate in public discussions. It also promoted cultural diversity and dialogue between different civilizations and cultures, and has always remained an effective means of communication between people in times of crises and humanitarian disasters.

Sudan learned about radio in the midst of World War II, when British colonialism established it as a means of mobilization and conveying news of battles, and it began broadcasting in the early forties. Radio quickly spread in Sudan to become the largest and most important media outlet addressing people in cities, villages, and remote rural areas. Its low cost compared to other media, and its simple technical requirements, have increased its spread, to the point that it has become a device that is not absent from any home.

Radio has been used in Sudan for various purposes, from distance education, health and agricultural education and guidance, to various economic and social development initiatives. It has also formed a living memory of the culture, arts, and heritage of the various linguistic and cultural groups in Sudan. It has been considered at different times the most important means of formulating and directing public opinion, to the point that one of the most prominent Arab radio broadcasters, Ihab Al-Azhari, gave his book a striking title: People are Religious to Their Radios.

This year, World Radio Day 2025 carries an important slogan: "Radio and Climate Change." This slogan focuses on the role of radio in spreading awareness about climate issues, promoting sustainable development practices, and encouraging community discussions related to climate change. Radio is a highly effective means of communicating environmental information to broad segments of the public, especially in remote areas, which contributes to supporting global efforts to address climate change challenges and raising people's awareness of environmentally and climate-harmful practices that have been behind many natural disasters.

Climate Challenges in Sudan: The Responsibility of Radio

Sudan faces significant environmental challenges, especially in light of the current war that has caused severe damage to infrastructure, agricultural projects, and water resources, in addition to the displacement and asylum operations that have affected millions of Sudanese. In this context, Sudanese radio stations must play a pivotal role in warning of these risks and educating the public about the necessary practices to reduce the effects of the disaster and improve the environmental situation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Governance Sudan By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Sudanese Media Forum affirms its firm belief in the role of radio in serving society, and stresses the importance of concerted efforts to support independent Sudanese radio stations and enable them to carry out their noble mission of raising awareness of climate issues, stopping wars, achieving peace, and contributing to building a better future for Sudan.

This statement is published on the platforms of all media institutions, organisations, and press members of the Sudan Media Forum.

#SilenceKills #lلصمت_ىقتل #NoTimeToWasteForSudan #lلوضع_فى_lلسودlن_لlىحتمل_lلتlٴجىل #StandWithSudan #سlندوl_lلسودlن #SudanMediaForum