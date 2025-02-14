Uganda: WFP Welcomes Contribution From Government of Uganda to Support Learning and Nutrition for Karamoja Students

Kampala — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of UGX2.5 billion (US$680,000) from the Government of Uganda to support Home-Grown School Feeding programmes in the Karamoja region of north-east Uganda. WFP supports 250,000 children in 320 schools in Karamoja with daily nutritious meals through Home-Grown School Feeding programmes. This programme provides children with safe, diverse, and nutritious foods which are sourced locally from smallholder farmers and school gardens. Providing children with a meal at school can increase school attendance, enrolment, and reduce dropout rates.

"School feeding is a powerful investment in the future--nourishing children with healthy, locally-sourced meals while empowering smallholder farmers and strengthening communities," said Marcus Prior, WFP's acting Country Representative in Uganda. "By working with the Government of Uganda, we are creating sustainable solutions that drive better education, nutrition, and long-term food security for all."

The new five-year contribution, a part of the "Karamoja Feeds Karamoja" initiative, is implemented through the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs in coordination with the Ministry of Education and Sports. Originally launched in 2014, the initiative focuses on purchasing locally grown foods for school feeding programmes.

"By purchasing food directly from farmer organizations in Karamoja, the government aims to stimulate smallholder production and boost the local economy," said Hon. Dr. Peter Lokeris, Minister for Karamoja Affairs. "This groundbreaking initiative demonstrates the government's commitment to fostering sustainable development in Karamoja."

Uganda is a member of the School Meals Coalition, a government-led initiative of over 100 nations, supported by over 140 partners and hosted by WFP as its Secretariat, working to scale and strengthen school meals programmes globally. In April 2024, the Government of Uganda announced its national commitments to school meals. This latest investment in Karamoja translates that commitment into action, leveraging national resources to support children's health and education.