Sudan: WFP Welcomes Contribution From Japan to Save Lives in War-Torn Sudan

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of JPY 150 million (approx. US $1 million) from the Government of Japan for its operations in Sudan. This vital funding will enable WFP to purchase locally grown grains, such as sorghum or millet, which will be distributed to over 30,000 people as part of the emergency food rations. The support from Japan arrives at a critical time as WFP works tirelessly to expand food and nutrition assistance to millions more people across Sudan - aiming to triple the number of people it supports to 7 million per month. WFP's top priority is to deliver life-saving assistance to locations facing famine or teetering on its brink.

"We are working tirelessly to ramp up food assistance across Sudan and this contribution will help us to save lives and prevent vulnerable families from going hungry. We are incredibly grateful to the Government of Japan for their support to the Sudanese people," said Laurent Bukera, WFP Regional Director for Eastern Africa.

Sudan continues to face a catastrophic humanitarian situation with approximately 24.6 million people - nearly half of Sudan's population - facing acute food insecurity (Integrated Phase Classification, Phase 3+). Twenty-seven locations across Sudan are either in famine or at risk of famine, while more than one-third of children in the hardest hit regions are acutely malnourished, well above the threshold for a famine declaration.

Mr. Mizuuchi Kentaro, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of Japan in the Republic of the Sudan, said: "In response to the severe humanitarian crisis in Sudan, Japan remains committed to addressing the urgent needs of those affected by the ongoing conflict, with a particular emphasis on food and nutrition assistance. Recognizing the critical role played by WFP in these efforts, Japan is dedicated to supporting its invaluable work in alleviating the suffering."

"Japan's contribution will help alleviate the food insecurity crisis facing the most vulnerable populations in Sudan," he added.

With Japan's generous contribution, WFP will provide a lifeline to thousands of people enduring the devastating effects of conflict and hunger, while supporting the local economy through the purchase of grains from Sudanese farmers. Japan has been a steadfast supporter of WFP in Sudan, contributing over US$13 million since 2021.