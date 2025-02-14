Congo-Kinshasa: African Union Needs to Act Now On Eastern DR Congo

13 February 2025
Human Rights Watch (Washington, DC)
press release

Heads of State Meeting Should Make Fact-Finding Mission Operational

As the crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo reaches a critical juncture, pressure is mounting on the African Union Peace and Security Council to take decisive action when government leaders attend the 38th Summit of Heads of State and Government meeting on February 14.

A coalition of Congolese, African, and international organizations has urged the Peace and Security Council to take concrete measures to protect civilians, including human rights defenders and journalists, and hold perpetrators of abuses accountable.

The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group's capture of Goma in North Kivu province in late January has not ended the fighting, as their forces are now advancing into South Kivu. The M23 has forced out tens of thousands of displaced people from camps around Goma. This coupled with the obstruction of humanitarian access, increasing threats against rights defenders, and severe shortages of essential supplies, has worsened a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation. In Ituri province further north, armed groups continue attacks on civilians.

Following an Emergency Ministerial Meeting on January 28, the Peace and Security Council acknowledged the severity of the situation and mandated the African Union Commission to immediately deploy a fact-finding mission to assess the crisis. Civil society groups are now calling for clear timelines and concrete steps to make the mission operational.

Leaders at this week's meeting should ensure the African Union Commission chairperson provides a detailed briefing on the mission's implementation. The Peace and Security Council should set a timeline for its deployment, a firm deadline for launching the mission this month, and clarify coordination with African regional mechanisms, particularly the processes led by the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community, to ensure a unified approach around peace and accountability efforts.

The meeting comes on the heels of the United Nations Human Rights Council's decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry on the conflict. The AU should bolster this effort by holding those responsible for grave violations in the long-running armed conflict to account.

The Peace and Security Council meeting is a critical opportunity for African leaders to demonstrate political will and leadership in support of Congo's civilian population, who are victims of abuses by all the warring parties. Decisive action is needed now.

Read the original article on HRW.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Human Rights Watch. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.