Ethiopia: Afar Sultanate Condemns Djibouti's Drone Strike As 'Indiscriminate', Urges 'Immediate International Action'

The Sultanate of Afar, led by Sultan Ahmed Alimirah Hanfare, has condemned the 30 January 2025 drone strike by Djibouti's security forces, calling it a "heinous and indiscriminate" attack that targeted innocent Afar civilians.

In a statement, the Sultanate expressed its "unequivocal condemnation" of the attack, stating that innocent civilians--"women, children, and the elderly"--were among those killed in a remote village. The victims, it said, were already struggling with "malnutrition and starvation" before being "mercilessly targeted."

"For over four hours, Djibouti's security forces launched multiple waves of drone strikes, systematically targeting and killing innocent civilians," the statement read, adding that the attacks amounted to a "deliberate and calculated massacre."

Addis Standard previously reported that more than eight people were killed in drone strikes in Siyaru Kebele, Elidar district, near the Ethiopia-Djibouti border. A resident, who requested anonymity, claimed the area was "hit multiple times during the night," resulting in "the deaths of more than eight people," including a pregnant woman and two brothers. The resident alleged that the attack was carried out by the Djiboutian government, stating that it was "the second time in two months" that drones had targeted the area.

In response, Djibouti's Ministry of Defense confirmed carrying out a drone strike on 30 January but stated that the attack was conducted "within its territory," in Addorta, a locality about six kilometers from the Ethiopian border. It said the attack killed "eight terrorists" and resulted in civilian casualties.

The ministry added that the strike followed "a week of surveillance" and targeted what it described as a "logistical and operational base." It acknowledged "collateral damage" involving civilians and stated that an investigation was underway, with humanitarian assistance sent to those affected.

In its statement, the Sultanate said the Djiboutian government had justified the strikes by claiming they were targeting "terrorists," but dismissed this as a "desperate and transparent lie." It alleged that the attacks were part of a broader pattern of "systematic persecution, state-sponsored violence, and deliberate neglect" against the Afar people.

The Sultanate urged "immediate international action" and called on human rights organizations, legal bodies, and the global community to investigate the attacks and hold those responsible accountable. "Justice has been denied to the victims and their families for far too long," the statement added.

A list of names was provided, identifying some of the civilians reportedly killed, including "Gamma Ali Orbiss, Kako Ali Orbiss, Mohamed Aydahis, Ali Mohamed Kako, Aisha Badul Ali and her three children aged 10-13, Mohamed Houmed Ali, Daoud Louback Hamadou, and Gohar Ali Omar."

The Sultanate claimed to have "graphic evidence, including images of the victims," which it said would be presented to investigative bodies to ensure "the truth is exposed and justice is served."