Uganda: MPs Inspect Conservation Projects in Murchison Falls Conservation Area

Members of Parliament from the Parliamentary Committee on Tourism, Trade, and Industry, led by Chairman Boniface Okot, embarked on a fact-finding mission to assess conservation projects within the Murchison Falls Conservation Area.

The visit, hosted by Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Executive Director Sam Mwandha, aimed to evaluate ongoing tourism development efforts, conservation threats, and strategies being implemented to tackle major challenges such as human-wildlife conflict and poaching.

The committee's visit included an inspection of the operational electric fence at Nora, which has significantly reduced human-wildlife conflict in the area.

They also extended their tour to Akueidia village, Juma parish, Kamdini Sub County, where another electric fence is currently under installation.

Additionally, MPs examined community projects aimed at improving livelihoods, including beekeeping and fishing initiatives supported by UWA.

These projects are designed to provide alternative sources of income for communities living near the conservation area, reducing their dependence on natural resources within the park.

Martin Mugarra Bahinduka, State Minister for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, commended UWA and the MPs for prioritising field visits, stating that such engagements are crucial for enhancing understanding of conservation challenges and influencing policy decisions that support the sector.

"My appreciation goes to the various stakeholders in UWA for the efforts made towards improving conservation and to the honorable members for prioritising field visits for proper assessment, which I am optimistic will further inform their understanding of the sector and influence decision-making that gives tourism and conservation the much-needed attention," Mugarra stated.

He also lauded the strong relationship between UWA and local communities around Murchison Falls Conservation Area, emphasising its role in reinforcing conservation ideals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The MPs' familiarisation trip, which entered its second day, continues as they gather insights that will shape future interventions in the conservation sector.

Murchison Falls Conservation Area remains one of Uganda's most significant tourism and biodiversity hubs, generating substantial revenue for the country. However, it faces mounting threats from encroachment, habitat destruction, and climate change.

The committee's findings will be instrumental in guiding policies that balance conservation efforts with sustainable tourism growth.