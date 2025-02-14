Uganda: Mpox Cases Declining in Kampala As Vaccination Efforts Pay Off - Health Officials

The spread of the Mpox disease has slowed down in Kampala, with only four new cases recorded by Tuesday, February 11. However, the number of patients currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals remains at 139.

The country experienced an Mpox outbreak last year, with the disease mainly affecting Kampala and its surrounding districts.

However, it has been gradually declining due to strong containment measures. By Tuesday, February 11, only four new cases were detected, a significantly lower number compared to the over ten cases previously recorded.

Dr. Sarah Zalwango, the Director of Public Health at Kampala Capital City Authority, said that since the outbreak in Kampala, authorities have worked hard to curb the spread.

Efforts have included vaccinating 8,500 people, particularly in the most affected areas like Kawempe and Makindye.

"Our vaccination efforts have been focused on high-risk groups, and we are seeing a positive response. So far, 8,500 people have been vaccinated, and we encourage more people to get the one-time shot for lifelong protection," Dr. Zalwango stated.

She further noted that KCCA is continuing efforts to educate the public on prevention measures and encouraging those infected to seek medical care.

"Prevention remains key. We urge the public to avoid close contact with infected individuals and maintain proper hygiene. Early medical intervention can also prevent severe cases," she added.

Since the outbreak in Kampala, the city alone has recorded 1,239 cumulative cases, with 1,091 recoveries. Currently, 139 active cases are still receiving medical care, and the death toll from the disease stands at eight.

The most affected groups include commercial sex workers, traders, healthcare workers, and taxi drivers, among others.

All divisions of Kampala have been affected, but Kawempe and Makindye are the hardest hit, with high infection rates in areas with active commercial sex work, such as Bwaise and Kabalagala.