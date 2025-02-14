Angola: Huambo Hosts Investment Forum Along Lobito Corridor

Huambo — The central Huambo province will host on February 21the Forum of Opportunities and Investments along the Lobito Corridor.

This is an initiative of the Angolan Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX), in collaboration with the Government of Huambo and the Ministries of Transport, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Forestry, and Public Works, Urban Planning and Housing.

The event aims to showcase the region's economic potential, attract private investment and promote sustainable growth along the Lobito Corridor.

It will reflect on the agricultural and industrial potential of Huambo Province, which can promote the diversification of the Angolan economy, and will discuss topics such as "Opportunities along the Lobito Corridor" and "Facilities and Financing".

Lobito Corridor

The Lobito Corridor, with a length of approximately 1,344 kilometers, connects the Atlantic coast from the city of Lobito to the border city of Luau in the eastern part of the country, crossing five provinces, namely Benguela, Huambo, Bié, Moxico and Moxico-Leste.

With its national and international borders, the corridor has a structuring effect on the entire Southern African Development Community (SADC) and is one of the main axes for the circulation of goods.

It is a strategic route to enhance the potential for national economic diversification, connecting 40 percent of the country's population and stimulating major investments in agriculture and trade.

The five provinces crossed by the Lobito Corridor play a crucial role in agricultural development, with value chains in cereals such as corn, soybeans, wheat and rice, in addition to tubers, beans, vegetables and fruits.

The corridor is internationally known as the route of the two oceans, as it connects the Atlantic and Indian oceans by land and is the main alternative route to export markets for countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, as it offers a shorter route to the main mining regions of the two countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

Huambo province is primarily focused on mineral extraction and agriculture, which accounts for 76 percent of economic activity, has six national roads in addition to the Lobito Corridor.

These roads promote a considerable mobility of vehicles, goods and people, serving the markets of Benguela, Bié, Cubango, Cuando, Cuanza-Sul, Huíla, Luanda and Malanje.

Located in the central highlands of Angola, the province has an estimated population of 2.3 million, distributed among the municipalities of Alto-Hama, Bailundo, Bimbe, Caála, Cachiungo, Chicala-Cholohanga, Chinjenje, Chilata, Cuima, Ecunha, Galanga, Huambo, Londuimbali, Longonjo, Mungo, Sambo and Ucuma. ALH/TED/AMP