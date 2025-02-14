Rwanda: EU Official Warns Against Suspending Rwanda Minerals Deal Over DR Congo Allegations

Suspending an agreement between the European Union and Rwanda on critical minerals based on eastern DR Congo crisis would be counterproductive, said Dubravka Suica, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

Suica was speaking at the Africa-EU delegation in Strasbourg to address the risk of regional escalation of the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

In February 2024, EU and the government of Rwanda signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on critical minerals, aimed to create sustainable supply chains for raw materials like tin, tungsten, gold, and tantalum.

However, the Congolese government has called on the EU to suspend the agreement, arguing that Rwanda's mineral imports are "stolen" from DR Congo - an accusation that Rwanda dismisses. Suspending the agreement is one of the sanctions the Congolese wants imposed on Rwanda, which it accuses of supporting the AFC/M23 rebel movement.

"Suspension of the MoU could be self-defeating as it would remove the basis for this engagement with Rwanda and undermine the incentive to ensure responsible production and trade of minerals by Rwanda," the EU commissioner said.

'Move beyond lazy narratives'

Rwanda's Ambassador to Germany Igor Cesar, who attended the event, criticized the scrutiny on Rwanda regarding mineral smuggling networks, suggesting that there is a reluctance to hold true culprits accountable, which ties into the broader issue of conflict and the global economic interests in the DR Congo's mining industry.

"The truth is well-documented. The real smuggling networks are well known. The real perpetrators are well documented. And yet, the scrutiny always falls on Rwanda. Why? Because acknowledging the truth would require real accountability from those who prefer to shift blame, rather than fix a broken mining system," Cesar said.

"Rwanda has nothing to gain from an unstable DR Congo. On the contrary, our vision for prosperity is tied to regional stability and economic cooperation."

The Rwandan envoy noted that Rwanda exported $623 million worth of goods to DR Congo in 2021, and became a leading export partner accounting of over 33 percent of Rwanda's total export in 2022.

"Why would we jeopardize this [market]? Rwanda's best interests and economic ambitions are better served by peace and not conflict. It's time to move beyond lazy narratives and focus on facts, Rwanda is not the source of this conflict nor are we responsible for solving it alone," Cesar said.

Regarding the suspension of the agreement, the ambassador noted the EU had initiated the agreement on critical raw materials and Rwanda engaged in "good faith" because it aligned with the country's vision and pre-existing strategies.

"We remain committed to partnerships built on mutual benefits and respect," he said.

Cesar criticised the silence of the European Parliament on the factual issues in DR Congo conflict including the assassination of Italian ambassador by the Kinshasa-backed FDLR militia in 2021, illegal hiring of European mercenaries by the Congolese government to wage war on its own population.

In the war against the AFC/M23 rebels, the Congolese armed forces have mobilized a coalition that includes the FDLR, a group linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, Burundian forces, European mercenaries, troops from the Southern African Development Community, as well as local groups called Wazalendo.

In the context of the fighting taking place near the Rwandan border, threats by Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to cause regime change in Rwanda and recent bombshells on Rwandan territory by the Congolese army that killed 16 civilians in Rubavu District, the Rwandan government accused this coalition of planning to attack Rwanda.

"How long will your silence continue?" the Rwandan envoy told Members of European Parliament. "The situation in the DR Congo is a threat to Rwanda's security and regional stability, despite calls for a political solution, the Congolese government chose to pursue a military path."