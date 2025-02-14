Rwanda: South Kivu - M23 Accuses Government Forces of Killing 10 in Airstrike

The AFC/M23 rebels accused the Congolese armed forces of using a Sukhoi 25 fighter jet to bomb "densely populated areas of Kalehe," a territory of South Kivu province, and killing 10 people and injuring 25 on Thursday, February 13.

M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said in a post on X that the bombing also resulted in the destruction of several civilian homes and damages to Kalehe General Hospital. The Congolese military has previously used Sukhoi fighter jets in the war with M23 in North Kivu province.

A unilateral ceasefire declare by the M23 on February 4 has failed to hold, with the rebels accusing government forces and their allies of attacking their positions and the civilian population the fight for.

Fighting continued in South Kivu after the rebels captured Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu on January 27.

They have also threatened to advance on Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu, after government soldiers were accused of killings of civilians early in February.

The M23 rebels were reported to have taken control of Kalehe centre on February 3. The commercial centre is about 70 kilometers from Bukavu. Fighting has also taken place near Kavumu airport, which is about 25 kilometres from Bukavu.

Reports on Thursday morning indicated that several columns of Congolese soldiers launched attacks on the Banyamulenge community in the village of Gakenke, in the Minembwe area.

The sounds of light and heavy weapons, along with explosions, were heard throughout Minembwe, according reports. Civilians have reportedly fled to neighboring villages for shelter.