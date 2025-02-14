Rwanda: South Kivu - M23 Accuses Government Forces of Killing 10 in Airstrike

13 February 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alexis Kayinamura

The AFC/M23 rebels accused the Congolese armed forces of using a Sukhoi 25 fighter jet to bomb "densely populated areas of Kalehe," a territory of South Kivu province, and killing 10 people and injuring 25 on Thursday, February 13.

M23 spokesperson Lawrence Kanyuka said in a post on X that the bombing also resulted in the destruction of several civilian homes and damages to Kalehe General Hospital. The Congolese military has previously used Sukhoi fighter jets in the war with M23 in North Kivu province.

A unilateral ceasefire declare by the M23 on February 4 has failed to hold, with the rebels accusing government forces and their allies of attacking their positions and the civilian population the fight for.

ALSO READ: M23 threatens to move on Bukavu to 'protect our people'

Fighting continued in South Kivu after the rebels captured Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu on January 27.

They have also threatened to advance on Bukavu, the provincial capital of South Kivu, after government soldiers were accused of killings of civilians early in February.

ALSO READ: DR Congo church leaders meet M23 leaders in Goma

The M23 rebels were reported to have taken control of Kalehe centre on February 3. The commercial centre is about 70 kilometers from Bukavu. Fighting has also taken place near Kavumu airport, which is about 25 kilometres from Bukavu.

Reports on Thursday morning indicated that several columns of Congolese soldiers launched attacks on the Banyamulenge community in the village of Gakenke, in the Minembwe area.

The sounds of light and heavy weapons, along with explosions, were heard throughout Minembwe, according reports. Civilians have reportedly fled to neighboring villages for shelter.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.