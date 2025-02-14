Somalia's Ambassador-At-Large Says Ankara Declaration Powerful Example to Resolving Conflicts, Enhancing Cooperation

Addis Ababa, — Somalia's Ambassador-at-Large, Abdirashid A. Sed, said the Ankara Declaration sets a powerful example for neighboring nations to resolve conflicts, enhance cooperation, and work collectively toward a more unified and prosperous region.

He stated that the declaration is a significant step toward regional integration in the Horn of Africa, calling it a step in the right direction for fostering peace, stability, and economic collaboration in the region.

According to him, this landmark agreement between Somalia and Ethiopia underscores the importance of regional integration, peace, and economic collaboration.

The ambassador-at-large noted that the declaration is being celebrated as a model for other African nations, demonstrating how diplomatic efforts can pave the way for long-term stability and prosperity.

By addressing shared challenges and prioritizing mutual respect, the agreement sets the stage for broader regional collaboration, thereby building on the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia, two nations with deep historical and cultural ties, he added.

Ambassador Sed stressed the need for creating an environment where all countries in the Horn of Africa respect each other and live in peace and harmony.

"We have to create an environment where all countries respect each other and live in peace and harmony in order to achieve long-term stability in our region."

He further noted that the Ankara Declaration builds on the longstanding relationship between Somalia and Ethiopia, with Ethiopia hosting the African Union headquarters and playing a key role in regional peace efforts.

"Ethiopia is the country hosting the African Union headquarters. It was also part of the continuation of that agreement and previous agreements which we have with Ethiopia," Ambassador Sed explained.

He also acknowledged Ethiopia's role in the AU peace mission in Somalia, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the two nations.

Furthermore, Ambassador Sed called on the nations in the region to come together, sit together, and advance their economies to help their people.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Conflict Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We have to face the reality, which is to come together, to sit together, and to advance our economy and to help our people. We don't want to wait for other nations to involve themselves in our internal affairs. We have to help our people and develop our nations."

Facilitated by the Government of Turkiye, the Ankara Declaration was signed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia on 11 December 2024.