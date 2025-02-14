Namibia: Putin Extends Condolences to Namibians Over Nujoma's Death

Russian president Vladimir Putin has extended his condolences to the Namibian nation over the death of founding president Sam Nujoma.

Following Nujoma's death, various world leaders expressed their condolences to Namibians, as well as his family.

In a statement released earlier this week, Putin said the key events in Namibia's modern history are closely tied to the legacy of "this remarkable person."

"He led the fight for your country's independence and played a crucial role in building Namibia's statehood institutions," the statement read.

In Russia, Nujoma will be remembered as a steadfast advocate for the development of friendly relations between "our nations, contributing significantly to the strengthening of mutually beneficial cooperation," Putin said.

He extended his "heartfelt condolences and support to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as to the people of Namibia."