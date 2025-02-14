Zimbabwe: VP Mohadi Lauds Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe for Embracing Modern Mining Technology

13 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Blessings Chidakwa

Vice President Kembo Mohadi has said the Government is pleased with the modern mining technologies and practices brought by Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe into the country.

Speaking during a tour of the mine this morning, VP Mohadi said the modern technology and practices include more efficient extraction methods, improved ore processing techniques and advanced safety protocols.

"We must leverage these advancements to improve overall efficiency and sustainability in the mining sector," he said.

VP Mohadi said the Government is aware of the environmental risks associated with mining and is glad that PLZ has adopted a robust Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) framework.

"PLZ's environmental practices such as tree planting show the company's commitment to adhere to set environmental standards," he said.

