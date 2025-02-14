Zimbabwe: Checheche Granted Town Status

13 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Checheche Growth Point has been granted town board status, marking a significant step towards self-governance for the local authority.

Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe confirmed the upgrade during Wednesday's question-and-answer session in the National Assembly.

"A team was constituted to assess the suitability of Checheche Growth Point to be accorded town board status," he said.

"The status is granted in terms of Section 57 of the Rural District Councils Act.

"The assessment was conducted in May, 2024.

"The same team submitted a report recommending the upgrading of Checheche Growth Point to a town board status which was eventually approved."

He said the local authority is now expected to advertise the position of town board administrator, who will oversee the affairs of town board and report to the Chipinge Rural District Council chief executive officer.

The Minister added that the local authority must select town board members, subject to ministerial approval.

The upgrade allows Checheche to establish its own administrative structures, enabling greater control over local development, infrastructure expansion and public service management, which were previously under the direct oversight of the Chipinge Rural District Council.

