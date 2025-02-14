Nigeria: MTN Apologies for Increasing Cost of Data Plan By 200%

MTN acknowledged that the price hike was a mistake and asked its subscribers to forgive and forget.

Mobile network operator MTN has tendered an apology to its subscribers for the recent increase in the price of its 15GB data plan by 200 per cent.

On Tuesday, MTN increased the price of its 15GB data subscription by 200 per cent, amid a recent approval by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for telecom operators to review their tariffs by 50 per cent.

Under the revised pricing, the MTN 1.8GB monthly plan now costs N1,500, replacing the previous 1.5GB plan that was priced at N1,000. The 20GB plan has increased to N7,500 from N5,500.

On 20 January, the NCC said it would approve tariff adjustment requests by network operators in response to prevailing market conditions.

The NCC in a statement signed by Reuben Muoka, the director of Public Affairs, said the decision is pursuant to its power under Section 108 of the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003 (NCA) to regulate and approve tariff rates and charges by telecommunications operators.

The adjustment, capped at a maximum of 50 per cent of current tariffs, though lower than the over 100 per cent requested by some network operators, was arrived at taking into account ongoing industry reforms that will positively influence sustainability, the regulator said.

These adjustments will remain within the tariff bands stipulated in the 2013 NCC Cost Study, and requests will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis as is the Commission's standard practice for tariff reviews. It will be implemented in strict adherence to the recently issued NCC Guidance on Tariff Simplification, 2024, the commission said.

In its statement on Thursday, MTN, the largest mobile network in Nigeria with millions of subscribers, acknowledged the price hike and asked its subscribers to forgive and forget.

"To our 15G digital bundle lovers, you dey vex. We know. We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200% increase on your favourite digital bundle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We could share several reasons, and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story. We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let's just say na mistake.

"In this love season, don't stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter, die, and we will never stop showing you how much. Let's continue our relationship. Thank you for your understanding," the company said in pidgin English.