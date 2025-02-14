Zimbabwe: Minister Masuka Wins Global Award for Agricultural Excellence

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Minister, Dr Anxious Masuka received the prestigious Best World Minister Award at the World Government Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

This award, presented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, recognizes Dr Masuka's transformative leadership in revitalizing Zimbabwe's agricultural sector and enhancing food security through innovative programmes.

Dr Masuka has been pivotal in the implementation of the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme, which has significantly boosted maize yields and improved food security in Zimbabwe.

This climate-smart initiative promotes sustainable practices such as efficient land usage and water conservation.

Dr Masuka's innovative and sustainable policies have garnered recognition from global leaders and positioned Zimbabwe as a model for addressing food security issues amid climate change challenges.