South Africa: Calls Grow to Dissolve Joburg Water Board Amid Crisis - South African News Briefs - February 14, 2025

Pressure Mounts for Joburg Water Board Dissolution Amid Water Crisis

There are growing calls for the Johannesburg Water Board to be dissolved as parts of the city face yet another water crisis, with taps running dry for nearly two days due to soaring demand and aging infrastructure, reports EWN. Critics, including Democratic Alliance councilor Tyrell Meyers, said that the current leadership is ill-equipped to address the issue and are urging for the appointment of qualified, merit-based individuals with expertise in water engineering and reticulation. The crisis is exacerbated by Johannesburg's excessive water consumption, which surpasses that of Tshwane and Ekurhuleni combined and exceeds the city's contractual allocation from Rand Water, alongside persistent leakages and outdated systems.

Deplorable Conditions at Durban Mental Care Facility

Patients at Manor Halfway House, a mental care facility in Durban, are enduring deplorable living conditions, including infestations of rats, bed bugs, and lice, prompting some to sleep outside due to safety concerns, reports IOL. A source revealed that residents face visible rats during meal preparation and suffer from lice bites, while mold and bed bugs plague their beds. The facility, subsidized by the Department of Health and Social Development, provides psycho-social support, rehabilitation, and nutrition. CEO Mbonisi Sibisi said pest control was hired after residents raised concerns during a meeting and that efforts are underway to replace old beds. Democratic Alliance spokesperson Shontel de Boer criticized the government-funded facility for its poor conditions, urging an investigation to ensure compliance with care standards. The Department of Health said that while it provides financial support, the facility is privately owned, and pest control falls under local government jurisdiction. The Department of Social Development confirmed that it was not aware of the issue but will deploy a team to the centre to conduct an inspection.

Suspected Cash-in-Transit Robber Shot Dead



A suspect linked to cash-in-transit robberies was fatally shot during a shootout with police in Umhlanga after he opened fire on officers who intercepted his vehicle on the M4 southbound, reports IOL. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshuinda said that no officers were injured, and a case of attempted murder on a police official has been opened. This incident follows a recent spike in cash-in-transit heists, including one earlier this month on the N2, where a woman was killed by fleeing suspects, and another shootout in Berea, Durban, resulted in one suspect fatally wounded and another hospitalized. Police said one of the cars was also found abandoned with what appeared to be money bags.

