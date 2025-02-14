Zimbabwe: Over 2,000 Zimbabweans Were Nabbed Trying to Skip Border Into South Africa - Authorities Say

OVER 2,000 Zimbabweans were nabbed trying to illegally cross into South Africa around the porous Beitbridge Border Post before, during and after the recent festive season, South African authorities have said.

With millions of Zimbabweans working illegally in the more prosperous neighbouring country, tens of thousands are said to cross the border headed back home for Christmas and New Year's holidays before trekking back.

Authorities at South Africa's Border Management Authority (BMA) credited the use of new technologies at their disposal such as drones, body cameras and continued operations by the country's military for the arrest of 2,188 Zimbabwean border jumpers.

"The piloting of drones and body cameras by BMA during the festive season has demonstrated the power of digital transformation," BMA spokesperson Mmnmme Mogotsi told South Africa's SABC News.

"This has made a significant impact with more than 58,000 persons (including 2,188 around Beitbridge Border Post, detected and apprehended attempting to enter South Africa illegally."

Zimbabweans are among many other illegals in South Africa blamed for its high crime rate and skyrocketing unemployment.

A worsening economy has seen millions crossing the Beitbridge border to seek menial work in factories, farms, restaurants and mines.

"What we are requesting is that government avails a lot of resources to BMA, because they have managed such a good job with so little at their disposal," said a Border Watch member Jerry Mpofu.