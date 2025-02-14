Zambia: CPJ Urges Zambian Government to Withdraw Cyber Bills From Parliament

The Committee to Protect Journalists sent a letter calling on the Zambian government to withdraw the Cyber Security Bill 2024 and Cyber Crimes Bill 2024 from the country's National Assembly for a comprehensive review to ensure they align with constitutional protections of freedom of the press as well as regional and international standards on freedom of expression.

CPJ raised concerns that the two bills would pose a significant threat to journalism in Zambia if enacted into law in current form, including numerous provisions that could undermine freedom of expression. In particular, the cybercrimes bill contains provisions that would amount to criminalization of defamation and could potentially undermine investigative journalism by prohibiting "unauthorized disclosure" of "critical information" in broad terms, without public interest safeguards. The bills would also give the state broad digital surveillance, search and seizure powers.

The bills, which would replace the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act of 2021, were tabled at the National Assembly in November 2024 but decision-making was deferred, following concerns that the draft laws lacked adequate human rights safeguards. In December, Zambia's President Hakainde Hichilema, who has previously promised to positively reform Zambia's existing cyber crime legislation, said he was open to further dialogue with civil society on the two bills.

Read CPJ's letter here.