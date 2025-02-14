Zimbabwe: Learner Suspended By School Authorities Over Long Hair Readmitted Following Successful Challenge

A learner at Chogugudza Primary School in Domboshawa who was suspended for wearing long hair to school has been readmitted after successfully challenging the school with the assistance of rights lawyers.

The 12-year-old girl was barred from school on January 9 last year because she had refused to shave her hair per her family's religious beliefs.

This was despite that she was preparing for her Grade Seven final examinations.

Following her expulsion, the learner's guardians engaged the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers (ZLHR) who took the matter up.

Kelvin Kabaya of the ZLHR wrote a letter to the school challenging its decision to bar the learner over her long hair.

The letter was copied to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

In addressing the school, the girl's parents highlighted that the pupil and her family were devout members of the African Apostolic Faith Mission church.

They said in terms of the doctrine of the church, female members must not shave their hair as a means of expressing their beliefs and religion, alone and together with other members of the church.

"Kabaya charged that the school authorities' conduct of barring the pupil from attending her lessons was a clear violation of several of her constitutional rights, more particularly, the right to freedom of thought, opinion, religion and belief guaranteed in section 60(1)(a) of the Constitution, the freedom to practice and propagate and give expression to their thought, opinion, religion or belief, whether in public or in private and whether alone or together with others provided for in section 60(1)(b) of the Constitution.

"The human rights lawyer also protested that the authorities had violated the pupil's right to education guaranteed in section 75 of the Constitution and that her fundamental right not to be discriminated against by imposition of onerous terms and conditions and by being excluded or expelled from school, on the grounds of her opinion or religious belief as provided for under section 4(2)(b) of the Education Amendment Act, 2020 had also been breached," said ZLHR.

Kabaya then gave the school authorities a 24-hour ultimatum to admit the minor child back to school and to allow her to attend lessons in an ordinary manner, failure of which he would institute legal action against them.

After the delivery of the letter, the school authorities immediately allowed the pupil to attend lessons.