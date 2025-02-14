Zimbabwe: Mutsvangwa Avoids Tackling Zanu-PF Factionalism Head-On, Claims Vocal Geza Being 'Used'

AS the Zanu PF internal fissures worsen, party spokesperson, Christopher Mutsvangwa, on Thursday sidestepped the elephant in the room--factionalism.

ZANU PF is currently divided, with one faction pushing for the suspension of the 2028 elections to enable President Emmerson Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030, while another believed to be backing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga insists on maintaining the constitutionally stipulated two-term limit.

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chiwenga has publicly acknowledged the emerging factions.

Addressing the media at the ZANU PF headquarters on Thursday, Mutsvangwa professed ignorance of the simmering tensions within the party.

"That question is new to me. I am trying to focus on things which have consequences," said Mutsvangwa when questioned by the media.

National events have laid bare the fractures within the ruling party, with supporters displaying clear internal divisions. Recently two factions of ZANU PF supporters were heard chanting pro-Mnangagwa and another, pro-Chiwenga songs at Heroes Acre.

Another faction of war veterans, led by the outspoken Blessed Geza, has been calling for Mnangagwa to step aside, accusing him of overseeing a corrupt government.

Mnangagwa's term ends in 2028, and he has stated that he will not run for another term, contrary to the sentiments of some of his supporters within ZANU PF.

Without mentioning names, Mutsvangwa suggested that Geza was being used to further a certain agenda within the party to unseat Mnangagwa.

"I have a lot of angst about the way he is being used by people who have a certain agenda. Comrade Geza, I do not know what other issues might be bothering you, but we, the war veterans, always remember... I wish he would not follow fools who are misleading him. I am deeply concerned about what is happening with him," said Mutsvangwa.

The factional battles within ZANU PF are reminiscent of the internal politics that rocked the revolutionary party, resulting in the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, who was replaced by Mnangagwa.