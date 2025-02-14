Uganda: President Museveni Renews AIGP Tom Magambo's Contract for Two More Years

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has renewed the contract of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP) Tom Magambo for another two years, Nile Post has learned. Magambo, who serves as the Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), was set to see his tenure expire at the end of this month.

Sources within security circles confirm that the renewal is a vote of confidence in Magambo's leadership at CID, where he has spearheaded key investigations and reforms aimed at strengthening Uganda's criminal justice system.

Reacting to the news, Magambo expressed gratitude to President Museveni for entrusting him with the responsibility to continue leading criminal investigations in the country.

He reaffirmed his commitment to upholding law and order, ensuring justice, and enhancing security across Uganda.

Magambo, who was appointed to the position in January 2022, has played a crucial role in modernising CID operations, tackling organised crime, and improving investigative efficiency within the police force.

His reappointment signals continuity in efforts to enhance intelligence-led policing and crime prevention strategies.

This development comes amid broader efforts by the government to streamline Uganda's security apparatus and strengthen law enforcement institutions.