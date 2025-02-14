Zimbabwe: Modern Technologies Transform Mining Landscape - VP Mohadi

Vice President Kembo Mohadi yesterday called on mining firms to continue embracing modern technologies and practices to improve efficiency and sustainability.

Speaking during a tour of Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe in Goromonzi, VP Mohadi said Government applauds the efforts being made towards leapfrogging Zimbabwe to an empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030.

"I am pleased to note the massive infrastructural development at this place, which I witnessed during the tour," he said.

"The Government welcomes the modern mining technologies and practices brought about by Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe into the country. These include more efficient extraction methods, improved ore processing techniques as well as advanced safety protocols. We must leverage these advancements to improve overall efficiency and sustainability in the whole mining sector."

VP Mohadi said Government was alive and mindful of the many benefits and contributions that the mining industry contributes to the economy such as an increase in the Gross Domestic Product and employment opportunities.

"It, therefore, comes as no surprise that Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe has created jobs in Mashonaland East Province, employing close to 2 000 young men and women from surrounding rural communities," he said.

Through President Mnangagwa's mantra that "Zimbabwe is open for business", the country has witnessed a surge in foreign direct investment, said VP Mohadi. The investment by China's Huayou Cobalt into Zimbabwe's mining sector through Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe, added VP Mohadi, is one of the fruits of the President's visionary leadership.

"Chinese investment in lithium mining has increased mining output for Zimbabwe, making the country a significant player in the global lithium market," he said.

VP Mohadi also lauded Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe for its social corporate responsibility.

"I am told that PLZ is constructing roads in the district, especially the highway that connects the whole district from Majuru Shopping Centre.

These are vital infrastructure projects which improve the transport network system that benefits the whole community," he said.

"Since its inception two and a half years ago, the company has invested over US$3 million into corporate social responsibility projects, which include community health interventions, the construction of classroom blocks, and the provision of furniture and books to six schools surrounding the mine. For that, I commend PLZ."