Zimbabwe: U.S.$2,7 Million ZB Heist Suspect in Court With New Charges

14 February 2025
The Herald (Harare)

After being acquitted last year of participating in the armed robbery of US$2,7 million of ZB Bank cash in 2021, Dennis Madondo (33) from Murehwa is now on trial for money laundering, using proceeds from criminal activities to purchase a luxury vehicle and being in possession of large sums of cash.

The trial, which began yesterday before regional magistrate Mr Taurai Manuwere, is being prosecuted by Mr Ngoni Kaseke.

Mr Kaseke alleges that between January 5 and January 13, 2021, Madondo bought a silver Mercedes Benz E320 for US$9 000 and was found in possession of US$62 500 in cash.

Authorities claim he knew or should have suspected that the funds were linked to criminal activities and accuse him of attempting to conceal their illicit origins. Madondo, through his lawyer, strongly denied the charges, arguing that they are a rehash of the armed robbery case for which he was previously acquitted.

