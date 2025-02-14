Somalia: Puntland Governor Praises Military Gains Against ISIS in Cal-Miskaad Region

14 February 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe, Somalia — The Governor of Nugaal Region, Abdirahman Haji Abshir, addressed the media from his office in Garowe on Wednesday, offering an update on the ongoing battle between Puntland forces and the ISIS in the Cal-Miskaad, located in the Bari region.

Governor Abshir commended the Puntland military for their successes in pushing ISIS militants out of much of the mountainous terrain of Cal-Miskaad, an area where both U.S. and UAE aircraft have conducted airstrikes.

He highlighted the progress made by Puntland forces, noting that the troops had made significant strides in the operation against ISIS.

"I visited the frontlines of the battle and saw firsthand the advancements made by our forces. They are determined and committed to defeating ISIS, and I urge the people of Puntland to unite and support our troops," said Abshir.

The Governor also issued a stern warning to anyone found cooperating with ISIS, following several intense clashes in the Cal-Miskaad region, which is surrounded by areas like Tog Jacayl. Abshir stressed that any individual found assisting ISIS would face consequences.

"Every village and town must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If anyone is suspected of aiding ISIS or facilitating their movement, we will take immediate action. No one will be allowed to bring ISIS into our communities," he stated.

The ongoing conflict has seen numerous casualties, with several Puntland soldiers and officers reported dead or injured. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) launched an airstrike on Cal-Miskaad earlier this month, killing 14 ISIS members, including a key figure responsible for planning attacks against the U.S. and Europe.

Puntland authorities have criticized the Somali government, accusing it of politicizing the fight against ISIS and failing to provide the necessary support for the military campaign in the Bari region's mountainous areas.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.