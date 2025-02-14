Somalia: Puntland Governor Praises Military Gains Against ISIS in Cal-Miskaad Region

Garowe, Somalia — The Governor of Nugaal Region, Abdirahman Haji Abshir, addressed the media from his office in Garowe on Wednesday, offering an update on the ongoing battle between Puntland forces and the ISIS in the Cal-Miskaad, located in the Bari region.

Governor Abshir commended the Puntland military for their successes in pushing ISIS militants out of much of the mountainous terrain of Cal-Miskaad, an area where both U.S. and UAE aircraft have conducted airstrikes.

He highlighted the progress made by Puntland forces, noting that the troops had made significant strides in the operation against ISIS.

"I visited the frontlines of the battle and saw firsthand the advancements made by our forces. They are determined and committed to defeating ISIS, and I urge the people of Puntland to unite and support our troops," said Abshir.

The Governor also issued a stern warning to anyone found cooperating with ISIS, following several intense clashes in the Cal-Miskaad region, which is surrounded by areas like Tog Jacayl. Abshir stressed that any individual found assisting ISIS would face consequences.

"Every village and town must remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. If anyone is suspected of aiding ISIS or facilitating their movement, we will take immediate action. No one will be allowed to bring ISIS into our communities," he stated.

The ongoing conflict has seen numerous casualties, with several Puntland soldiers and officers reported dead or injured. U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) launched an airstrike on Cal-Miskaad earlier this month, killing 14 ISIS members, including a key figure responsible for planning attacks against the U.S. and Europe.

Puntland authorities have criticized the Somali government, accusing it of politicizing the fight against ISIS and failing to provide the necessary support for the military campaign in the Bari region's mountainous areas.