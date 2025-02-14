Nigeria: Senate Amends Law Establishing North-Central Development Commission

The Senate amended the Act to ensure that the funding sources of the commision comply with constitutional requirements and to align with the Federal Character principles.

The Senate on Thursday, amended the Act establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) to provide for representation across the geopolitical zones in line with the principles of the federal character.

It also amended the law to ensure that the funding sources of the commision comply with constitutional requirements.

The amendments were effected to address those who will occupy top and strategic positions in the commission and the funding inconsistencies to align the commissions with the provisions of the Consolidated Revenue Fund, as mandated by the constitution.

They were considered by the Committee of the Whole after the majority of the senators supported it.

The bill for the establishment of the NCDC was passed by both chambers of the National Assembly in July 2024 and was assented to by President Bola Tinubu in February.

However, the president has yet to appoint the board of directors for the commission.

The amendments were initiated after a legislative review discovered inconsistencies in certain clauses of the Act and constitutional provisions regarding public funds.

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, led the debate on the proposed changes, emphasisng the need to correct Clause 14 of the Act, which conflicted with Section 162 of the constitution.

"The bill seeks to amend the North Central Development Act 2025 to provide for representatives from the six geopolitical zones of the federation in line with the principles of federal character as enshrined in Section 14 of the Constitution.

"Section 14 of the Act is in conflict with section 162 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended," he said

He further highlighted that the inconsistencies could lead to legal conflicts and hinder the effective operation of the commission.

"Therefore, this proposed amendment is prepared to forestall unnecessary litigation. This will facilitate the smooth take off of the commission."

Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro seconded the amendment, stressing the supremacy of the constitution over any law.

"It is a rule that the constitution is the apex and every law must conform with the provisions of the Constitution. Any part of any law that conflicts with the constitution is null and void," he said

When the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, put the amendments to a vote, majority of senators overwhelmingly voted in support.

He commended the initiative, adding that the amendments would ensure the commission operates effectively.

"The passage of this bill and the assent of the president will make the central development commission function normally," he said.

The laws establishing the North-west Development Commission, South-west Development Commission and South-east Development Commission were also amended at the Senate on Wednesday to ensure that their funding sources comply with constitutional requirements.

With the revisions, all regional development commissions have now fully complied with constitutional provisions.

The revised bills will be sent to the House of Representatives for concurrence. If they are passed by the House without further amendments, they will be re-transmitted to the president for assent.

Call for credible leadership

Meanwhile, the North-Central Development Initiative, a regional advocacy group, has urged President Tinubu to appoint credible individuals to lead the commission.

At a press conference in Abuja, the group's coordinator, Musa Otigba, stressed the importance of transparency in the commission's operations to prevent embezzlement of public funds.

"We emphasise on the credibility of the persons to be appointed so as to avoid unnecessary embezzlement of the collective resources of our people."

The group also announced plans to monitor the commission's activities to ensure the masses benefit from its programmes and initiatives.

"We shall also set up machineries to monitor the progress and activities of the commission to ensure that the right things are done at all time so that our people get the full benefits that the commission prevents," he added

Regional security network

In addition to its concerns about leadership, the group called on North-Central governors to establish a regional security network to tackle rising insecurity in the region.

They cited successful models such as Amotekun in the South-west and Ebubeagu in the South-east as examples to follow.

"We want to use this opportunity also to appeal to the governors of North-central region including the state Houses of Assembly, to urgently consider and commence the process of establishing a joint security network for the region like the "Amotekun" in the South-west, "Ebubeagu" in the South-east and other such outfits in the different regions of Nigeria.

"The North-central needs such a body now more than ever before to help tackle this rising insecurity in the region and to give room for the expected development by the commission."

Furthermore, the group appealed to President Bola Tinubu to return the national chairmanship position of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the North-Central region, in line with the zoning formula agreed upon in 2022.