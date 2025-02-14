Nigeria: $100m Dangote Land Deal - Rhodes-Vivour Demands Accountability

14 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Former Lagos State gubernatorial candidate on the platform of the Labour Party, LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has called for transparency and accountability regarding a controversial $100 million land acquisition deal between Dangote Industries and the Lagos State government, in Ibeju Lekki, which has led to the displacement of indigenous communities.

In a strongly worded statement, Rhodes-Vivour condemned the recent judicial decision that appears to validate the displacement. "I'm deeply saddened by this judicial decision because the land grabbing and stealing of lands belonging to indigenous Lagosians without compensation will continue unabated," he stated. "It is both criminal and unacceptable."

The former gubernatorial candidate highlighted how the development pattern in Lagos consistently favors elite interests at the expense of local communities. "The criminal establishment continues to create development for the elites by displacing indigenous Lagosians without any care, plan or compensation," Rhodes-Vivour emphasized.

Following the recent judicial decision from the Lagos High Court on the matter, Gbadebo while expressing his disappointment noted that "the elitist and discriminatory policy widens inequality, dehumanizes our people and consigns entire communities to poverty."

He noted that there needs to be a fundamental change in how development projects are implemented in Lagos.

