Nigeria Moves to Strengthen Health System Amid Global Aid Decline - Pate

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Pate, has stated that Nigeria anticipated a decline in global financial aid and is actively working towards bolstering its health system by leveraging domestic resources.

Pate made this known in a statement issued on Thursday by Tashikalmah Hallah, Special Adviser on Media and External Relations to the Coordinating Minister.

According to the statement, Pate highlighted that the decline was expected even before the United States government publicly announced cuts to funding for agencies supporting developing countries.

In spite of the challenges, Pate expressed heartfelt gratitude to the U.S. government for its extensive and generous support over the years, acknowledging the positive impact on Nigeria's healthcare system.

"For the past two decades, many countries worldwide have benefitted from lifesaving interventions, particularly in HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria, thanks to the generosity of the U.S. government and its people.

"For Nigeria, we sincerely appreciate all the support received.

"However, it is unwise for any country to rely entirely on another for the health and lives of its population," he stated.

Pate reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to prioritising health, noting that the country had made significant advancements in the healthcare sector.

He emphasised the government's determination to improve the well-being of citizens and that the cuts in aid were understandable, given the U.S. government's current interests.

"Here in Nigeria, we are focused on rebuilding our health system, strengthening domestic resources, and providing services for our citizens.

"We aim to cooperate with other countries in Africa and globally to enhance biosecurity and health security while fostering private-sector investments," the statement quoted Pate.

Additionally, the minister revealed that Nigeria had approved the ratification of the African Medicines Agency Treaty, which would help Nigeria become part of a larger African market for locally produced medicines.

He also pointed out that there were investment opportunities in Nigeria's health sector, inviting American partners to participate.

"We have innovations, tools, systems, and technologies that we can trade.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We are open and confident that, as the direction of the U.S. government evolves, Nigeria will continue to welcome genuine partnerships with the U.S. and other countries.

"These partnerships should be focused on advancing humanity while respecting each nation's interests," Pate added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on January 24, the U.S. administration announced a pause in billions of dollars of foreign aid, affecting nearly all U.S. foreign aid programmes, pending a 90-day review. (NAN)