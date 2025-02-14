Nigeria: Ebonyi Gov Mourns 11 Lost in Enugu Petrol Tanker Explosion

Abakaliki — Ebonyi State Government has visited the family of the 11 victims who lost their lives in the Enugu petrol tanker explosion to commiserate with them.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by his wife, Mrs Uzoamaka, and other delegates from the state government said that the state government was pained by the ugly incident that claimed the lives of victims who hail from Abofia village in Ebonyi local government area of the state.

Mrs Nwifuru extended heartfelt condolences to Mr Jeremiah Nwaji's family.

The death of 11 victims returning from Anambra State for the burial of their late father, Chief Augustine Nwaji happened as a petrol tanker explosion occurred at Ugwu Onyeama along the Anambra - Enugu Expressway claiming the lives of 11 persons in the family including the father, mother, 6 children, younger brothers, apprentice, and housemaid.

Mrs Nwifuru expressed profound grief over the heartbreaking incident, describing it as an irreplaceable loss not only to the family but also to the entire Ebonyi State.

The First Lady also used the opportunity to pray for the souls of the departed, urging the family to find solace in God.