Nigeria: Ebonyi Gov Mourns 11 Lost in Enugu Petrol Tanker Explosion

14 February 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Abakaliki — Ebonyi State Government has visited the family of the 11 victims who lost their lives in the Enugu petrol tanker explosion to commiserate with them.

Governor Francis Nwifuru, who was represented by his wife, Mrs Uzoamaka, and other delegates from the state government said that the state government was pained by the ugly incident that claimed the lives of victims who hail from Abofia village in Ebonyi local government area of the state.

Mrs Nwifuru extended heartfelt condolences to Mr Jeremiah Nwaji's family.

The death of 11 victims returning from Anambra State for the burial of their late father, Chief Augustine Nwaji happened as a petrol tanker explosion occurred at Ugwu Onyeama along the Anambra - Enugu Expressway claiming the lives of 11 persons in the family including the father, mother, 6 children, younger brothers, apprentice, and housemaid.

Mrs Nwifuru expressed profound grief over the heartbreaking incident, describing it as an irreplaceable loss not only to the family but also to the entire Ebonyi State.

The First Lady also used the opportunity to pray for the souls of the departed, urging the family to find solace in God.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.