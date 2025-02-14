Nigeria: Speaker Abbas Calls for Urgent Action On Insecurity, Poverty in North-West

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called for urgent and coordinated action to address insecurity, poverty, and infrastructural decay in the North-West.

Speaking at the inauguration of the House Committee on the North-West Development Commission (NWDC) at the National Assembly, Abbas stressed the need for decisive intervention to prevent further deterioration in the region.

"For too long, the North-West has faced systemic neglect, worsening insecurity, and economic decline. This Commission must be the catalyst for real, measurable change," he said.

He urged the NWDC to conduct a comprehensive needs assessment and develop a 10-year strategic plan backed by innovative financing mechanisms, including public-private partnerships and development bonds, to ensure sustainability.

The Speaker lamented the devastating impact of insecurity, particularly on industries such as the textile sector in Kaduna and Kano, which have nearly collapsed due to violence and policy failures.

"Banditry and rural violence have crippled agricultural production, displaced thousands, and forced children out of school. These are existential threats to the region's survival," he warned.

Abbas commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for prioritizing regional development through initiatives such as the National Poverty Reduction and Growth Strategy and the National Livestock Transformation Plan, which has increased livestock production by 5% annually over the past two years, benefiting over 1.5 million households.

He also praised the President's commitment to decentralization, citing local government autonomy and electricity distribution reforms as essential steps toward empowering communities.

"The establishment of a Ministry for Regional Development and the President's swift assent to the Regional Development Bills show his resolve. Now, it is time for this Commission to translate policy into action," he stated.

Abbas called on the newly inaugurated House Committee to ensure the NWDC delivers on its mandate without political interference or mismanagement, emphasizing that the region's development is a national imperative.

"A prosperous North-West means a stronger Nigeria. This is a call to action for all stakeholders--state governments, traditional rulers, civil society, and the private sector. We must act now," he urged.

Chairman of the House Committee on the NWDC, Hon. Gumi, pledged a transparent and results-driven approach to tackling the region's insecurity, economic stagnation, and infrastructure deficit.

"This is not just the inauguration of a committee; it is a day filled with hope and renewed determination. Our people have endured hardship for too long, but today marks a new chapter," he said.

Gumi outlined the Committee's broad mandate, including monitoring NWDC activities, engaging with development partners, and collaborating with the private sector to drive rehabilitation, resettlement, and growth across the seven states of the North-West--Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara.

He emphasized that security is at the core of the Commission's mandate, noting that sustainable development cannot be achieved in a region plagued by banditry, kidnapping, and economic downturns.

"We bear a duty to ensure that this Commission does not become another failed intervention but a model of efficiency, accountability, and impact," he said.

Gumi vowed to ensure NWDC initiatives are people-driven, inclusive, and transparent. "The success of the NWDC depends on appointing leaders of integrity, competence, and innovation," he stressed.

To achieve this, he pledged robust oversight visits to NWDC projects, budgetary alignment with regional priorities, partnerships with international organizations and private sector stakeholders, and a quarterly review mechanism to monitor progress and recalibrate strategies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also emphasized learning from other regional development commissions to avoid inefficiencies and policy missteps.

Unveiling a proposed work plan, Gumi highlighted key focus areas, including youth empowerment, infrastructural development, security improvement, and leveraging the region's agricultural and commercial potential for sustainable growth.

"It is not enough to have policies on paper; we must ensure they translate into tangible improvements in people's lives," he said.

Gumi called on federal and state governments, traditional leaders, civil society, and the private sector to collaborate in ensuring the NWDC fulfills its mandate.

"With unity, dedication, and shared purpose, we will address challenges, seize opportunities, and create lasting change. Together, we will lay the foundation for a prosperous and thriving North-West," he concluded.