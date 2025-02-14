Zimbabwe: Afrobeats' Rise Documented in 'The Odyssey,' New Film From Adekunle Gold Featuring Seun Kuti and Ebenezer Obey

In an ambitious effort to chart the lineage of Yoruba and Afrobeats music over the past century and its global influence, Nigerian superstar Adekunle Gold has co-produced a forthcoming documentary titled "The Odyssey." Co-produced by and helmed by award-winning director Abba T. Makama, the film aims to illuminate the timeline of Yoruba music from its foundational genres like Were, Sakara, Apala, Juju, and Fuji to its transformative impact on modern Afrobeats.

"The Odyssey" features contributions from a strong team led by executive producer Bobo Omotayo. Known for his "Fuji: An Opera" platform, Omotayo has been a champion of preserving and reimagining Yoruba music for contemporary audiences. The documentary also brings in Tosin Ashafa and Papa Omotayo as producers, with acclaimed Nigerian photographer Andrew Esiebo contributing a visual exhibition that will debut alongside the film.

Among its prominent voices, "The Odyssey" features Seun Kuti, the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, who leads his father's legendary band Egypt 80. Also joining the narrative are Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, a Juju music icon, and Benson Idonije, celebrated music historian and Burna Boy's grandfather. Their insights provide a variety of perspectives on Yoruba music's cultural significance and its enduring legacy.

Adekunle Gold's involvement as co-producer adds a dynamic layer to the documentary. The singer, whose genre-defying style blends Afropop, Fuji, Juju, R&B, and Amapiano, is positioned to bridge the gap between the past and the future of Yoruba music. "This documentary is more than simply another project; it's an opportunity to highlight the history of a sound that has shaped and will continue to shape music culture around the world," Gold says.

Director Abba T. Makama, known for such films as "Green White Green" and "The Lost Okoroshi," is no stranger to using his lens to explore Nigerian culture. "We've already captured some incredibly fascinating interviews," Makama says. "Having Adekunle Gold on board brings a contemporary touch that connects this story to a global audience."

The documentary's scope is as expansive as its subject matter, promising to examine Yoruba music's evolution across generations and its influence on Afrobeats. Interviews with musicians, producers, academics, and historians aim to deliver an immersive narrative, while Esiebo's accompanying photography exhibition offers an intimate glimpse into the lives of the artists shaping this sound.

Executive producer Bobo Omotayo emphasized the importance of authentic storytelling. "Our goal from the start has been to make a documentary that gives justice to Yoruba music by showcasing its essence," Omotayo says. "With Adekunle Gold's involvement, we're adding a modern perspective to an already rich story."

The film's release will be accompanied by a groundbreaking exhibition of Esiebo's work, blending auditory and visual storytelling to honor Yoruba music's vibrancy and energy. Esiebo's collection will highlight private and onstage moments of the featured artists, creating a multi-dimensional experience for viewers.

As Afrobeats continues to dominate global stages, "The Odyssey" seeks to remind audiences of its roots while celebrating its rise. The documentary aims to position Yoruba music not just as a regional phenomenon but as a pivotal force in the evolution of global music.