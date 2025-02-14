Liberia: George Weah Denies Reports of Elon Musk Offering to Buy His Ballon d'Or

Liberian soccer legend George Weah has debunked social media reports claiming that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, had approached him to purchase his 1995 Ballon d'Or.

Weah has been quoted by several foreign media outlets as saying that even if billionaire Musk offered him $1 billion for the prestigious award, he would reject the offer.

"I will reject even $1 billion from Elon Musk if he comes to me and tells me he wants to buy my Ballon d'Or. My Ballon d'Or is not for sale. And I will tell my children never to sell it. It will remain for generations to come because I worked for it," reads a quote circulating primarily on social media in East Africa.

The former Liberian president, however, clarified that while he has repeatedly stated that his Ballon d'Or is not for sale, Musk has never made any such offer.

"While it is true that my Ballon d'Or trophy is not for sale, as I have said many times, Mr. Musk has never offered to buy it," the AC Milan legend wrote.

In an official Facebook post, Weah dismissed the story as untrue and inaccurate, stating that he felt compelled to set the record straight for the sake of truth.