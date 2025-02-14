Tunisia Will Not Forget Its Martyrs and Will Not Abandon Its Wounded, Says President of Republic

Tunis — President Kais Saied met Ahmed Jaafar, the head of the "Fidaa" Foundation at the Carthage Palace on Thursday afternoon.

The President of the Republic emphasised that "Tunisia will never forget its martyrs and their families and will ensure that its wounded are supported in all areas," according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic

The President recalled that the idea of establishing this foundation was initiated after the Revolution and was materialised through Decree No. 20 of 2022, dated April 9, 2022.

It was later developed through Law No. 1 of 2025, dated January 9, 2025. He affirmed that the foundation will be supported to achieve the objectives for which it was created.