Nigeria: Corruption Allegations - Court Adjourns Suit Against Ganduje, Wife, Others to April 15

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu of the Kano State High Court has adjourned the bribery and corruption case against former Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his wife, Professor Hafsat Ganduje, and six others to April 15 for the hearing of all pending preliminary objections.

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) filed the suit, alleging that Ganduje, his wife, and their son, Umar Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Abba), along with Abubakar Bawuro, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited, and Lasage Enterprises Limited, engaged in bribery and the diversion of public funds amounting to billions of naira for personal use.

During the proceedings, Lydia Oyewo Esq., representing Offiong Offiong SAN, appeared on behalf of Ganduje, his wife, and their son, who were absent from court.

Prosecution counsel Adeola Adedipe SAN applied for an extension of time to file his processes and objected to the plaintiffs' application requesting the court to dismiss the case for lack of merit.

Meanwhile, counsel for the 3rd and 7th defendants, Adekunle Falola, informed the court that he was not ready to proceed with his preliminary objection to the plaintiffs' applications.

Similarly, counsel for the 5th defendant, Sanusi Musa SAN, requested an extension of time, which the court granted.

Counsel for the 6th defendant, Abubakar Ahmad, and Aliyu Nasarawa, representing the 8th defendant, also stated that they were not prepared to proceed with their pending applications.

Justice Aliyu, in response, adjourned the case to April 15 for the hearing of all preliminary objections.

The case was initially scheduled for hearing on December 11, but due to requests from the parties to regularise their processes, it was postponed to a later date.