Liberia: Press Secretary Kula Bona Nyei Fofana Admitted to Grand Cape Mount County Bar

Presidential Press Secretary Kula Bona Nyei Fofana, along with two others, was admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Grand Cape Mount County Bar on Monday during the opening of the February A.D. Term of Court.

The newly admitted attorneys include Fofana, Milton Fahnbulleh, and Robinson V. Dunnoh. Their admission marks a significant milestone in their legal careers, reinforcing their commitment to justice and professional integrity.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Fofana shared her journey and aspirations in the legal profession, expressing gratitude for the opportunity. She underscored the importance of justice and adequate representation, particularly for those who lack financial resources.

She emphasized the critical role of lawyers in ensuring justice and highlighted her contributions to her community, including mentoring and training young people. Encouraging young women to remain focused, she advised them to prioritize their goals and avoid distractions.

Fofana also addressed the issue of judicial compensation, stressing that better salaries for judges and magistrates are crucial in preventing corruption within the judiciary. She vowed to uphold the ethics of the legal profession and contribute positively to Liberia's justice system.

Judge Osuman Feika, who presided over the ceremony, urged the newly admitted attorneys to practice law with honesty, diligence, and fidelity. He reminded them that their primary duty is not merely to win cases but to ensure fair and proper representation for their clients.

"Your role as a lawyer is not just about winning but about upholding justice," Judge Feika stated. "I urge you to be lawyers of repute and integrity, on whom the least privileged in our communities can rely to seek justice."

He further admonished them to always attend the opening sessions of the circuit court, stressing that failure to do so would be considered a disregard for their statutory responsibilities.