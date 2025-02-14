Liberia: Press Secretary Kula Bona Nyei Fofana Admitted to Grand Cape Mount County Bar

14 February 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Garmah Lomo

Presidential Press Secretary Kula Bona Nyei Fofana, along with two others, was admitted as an attorney-at-law in the Grand Cape Mount County Bar on Monday during the opening of the February A.D. Term of Court.

The newly admitted attorneys include Fofana, Milton Fahnbulleh, and Robinson V. Dunnoh. Their admission marks a significant milestone in their legal careers, reinforcing their commitment to justice and professional integrity.

Speaking on behalf of her colleagues, Fofana shared her journey and aspirations in the legal profession, expressing gratitude for the opportunity. She underscored the importance of justice and adequate representation, particularly for those who lack financial resources.

She emphasized the critical role of lawyers in ensuring justice and highlighted her contributions to her community, including mentoring and training young people. Encouraging young women to remain focused, she advised them to prioritize their goals and avoid distractions.

Fofana also addressed the issue of judicial compensation, stressing that better salaries for judges and magistrates are crucial in preventing corruption within the judiciary. She vowed to uphold the ethics of the legal profession and contribute positively to Liberia's justice system.

Judge Osuman Feika, who presided over the ceremony, urged the newly admitted attorneys to practice law with honesty, diligence, and fidelity. He reminded them that their primary duty is not merely to win cases but to ensure fair and proper representation for their clients.

"Your role as a lawyer is not just about winning but about upholding justice," Judge Feika stated. "I urge you to be lawyers of repute and integrity, on whom the least privileged in our communities can rely to seek justice."

He further admonished them to always attend the opening sessions of the circuit court, stressing that failure to do so would be considered a disregard for their statutory responsibilities.

Read the original article on Liberian Investigator.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Liberian Investigator. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.