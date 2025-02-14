Liberia: Girls in Technology Liberia (Gitl) Celebrates 6th Anniversary

Monrovia — It was a beautiful Wednesday morning on February 5th, 2025, when Girls In Technology Liberia (GITL) celebrated her 6th anniversary which began with a parade through designated routes on AB Tolbert road in Paynesville City outside Monrovia.

The indoor program began with a welcome remark by GITL Human resource head Miss Diamond Weeks. During her remark, Miss Weeks encouraged GITL's Trainees and invited guest to enjoy the 6th anniversary celebration and called on other females wanting to be a part of GITL to feel free.

Making special remarks, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Girls In Technology Liberia, Massa Weeks said "as Girls in Technology Liberia celebrates her 6th anniversary, she's filled with immense gratitude and pride but the journey has been one of resilience, challenges, victories, and most importantly, impact.

A Vision Turned Reality

Madam Weeks averred, "Six years ago, GITL was just an idea, a dream fueled by the desire to see more women and girls break barriers in technology. I knew firsthand the struggles that young women in Liberia faced when trying to access digital skills, employment opportunities, and the confidence to thrive in a male-dominated industry".

She said with no funding, no computers, and no training space, she started with faith, determination, and a mission to create change. In 2022, "I gathered over 50 women and girls at the Youth Connect Event Hall to share this vision. Their excitement and eagerness to learn gave me the push to move forward, even when she did not know where to begin".

She stressed, "With determination, I reached out to Smyth Institute, where I once worked, and they graciously allowed us to use their computer lab to conduct our first-ever training. That is where GITL was truly born. From training 20 women in Basic Computer Skills, we have now expanded to training over 600 women and girls, growing beyond Monrovia into Tubmanburg, Bomi County, and forming partnerships that continue to open doors".

Impact & Growth

The GITL CEO pointed out that "over the six years, GITL has: Trained over 600 women and girls in Digital Marketing, Microsoft Office, QuickBooks, Basic Computer Skills, and Web Development, expanded into rural communities where women previously had no access to technology.

"GITL has built partnerships with leading organizations like the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Center for Women & Development, Mercy Corps, Orange Digital Center, Plan International, African Dream Academy, TipMe Liberia, Ecobank Liberia and Kvinna till Kvinna to strengthen GITL training programs".

Madam Weeks lamented that "GITL has received donations from local & international partners, including GERA, Mr. Krish Roopnarine from Canada, European Union and Kvinna till Kvinna, providing us with computers and office equipment".

"GITL has celebrated multiple graduation ceremonies with hundreds plus graduates now working in banks, businesses, NGOs, and launching their own tech startups".

The Power of Community & Support

The GITL Boss furthered that "None of this would have been possible without the incredible team, volunteers, trainers, and donors who have stood by our side. To the mentors who gave their time, the organizations that believed in our mission, and the trainees who trusted us with their learning journey, this success is yours as much as it is mine".

Madam Massa Weeks announced, "GITL has also received financial support from the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Center, which provided grants of $34,000 in 2022 and $26,000 in 2024. We have been honored with awards like the Lonestar Cell MTN MoMo Heroes of Change Certificate and the Impact Champion Certificate from Letters to Strangers. These recognitions reaffirm that our work is making a difference.

The Future of GITL

Plan to train 10,000 women by 2030 and expand training centers into more counties.

Introduce advanced courses in Cybersecurity, AI, Data Science, and Web Development to equip women with future-ready skills.

Strengthen internship & job placement programs, ensuring that our graduates move directly into the workforce.

Build stronger partnerships to keep digital education free and accessible to women in Liberia.

Serving as guest speaker, Miss Davietta Jomah, GITL former HR, who spoke on the theme: Breaking Barriers said"Six years of proving that technology is not just for some but it is for all women and girls. To every young girl (ladies/ woman) in this room, I want you to remember this: You are powerful beyond measure. The world may tell you that tech is too hard, too complicated, or not meant for you but history tells us otherwise. Women like Ada Lovelace, she was an English mathematician and writer, often regarded as the first computer programmer. She wrote the first algorithm intended to be processed by a machine, making her the first programmer. She saw computers as more than just calculators and envisioned their potential for creativity, music, and more".

The formal GITL HR pointed out that "Madam Lovelace work has lain the foundation for modern computing, and she is celebrated as a pioneer in computer science. But I want to urge you to push forward because growth happens in discomfort. Every challenge you face is an opportunity to rise higher. Technology is not just about coding, AI, or engineering--it's about creating solutions for a better world. And you, young women of Liberia, are the problem solvers, innovators, game-changers. So, dare to dream. Dare to lead. Dare to be the first. Because the future of technology".

Girls In Technology Liberia (GITL) is a non-profit organization empowering women and girls through free computer training, internships, and advocacy. Founded in 2019, GITL aims to bridge the gender gap in technology and promote gender equality in Liberia.

GITL began active activities in 2022; with vision is to empower women and girls across Liberia by offering them free access to computer skills training. By 2030, GITL is committed to educating and empowering at least 10,000 women and girls, equipping them with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the digital age.

Girls in Technology Liberia Mission: is committed to bridging the gender gap in technology and empowering women to assuredly embrace the digital age through impactful training and support.