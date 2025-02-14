Kenya: The Hub Karen Hosts Special Valentine's Market for Local, International Vendors

14 February 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Hub Karen has lined up romantic and family-friendly experiences, including a special Valentine's Market featuring local and international vendors.

Among the highlights is a dinner and movie night under the stars at the mall's Lakeside, where guests will enjoy live band performances followed by a screening of The Notebook.

Entry requires a Sh1,000 purchase on food and drinks per person, which includes a welcome cocktail/mocktail, popcorn, and a caricature.

Shoppers can also enjoy English Premier League screenings, exclusive Valentine's Day specials, and a family adventure package at Hub Park.

The package, priced at Sh8,000 for four people, offers a 23% discount from the standard rate.

Additionally, couples dining at Hub Eats will receive a complimentary welcome drink and 10% off meals.

