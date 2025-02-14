Nigeria: Nans Clears 15 for Presidential Position

The Independent Convention Planning Committee (ICPC) of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has officially released its screening report for the upcoming national convention, which will be held from February 23rd to 27th, 2025, at Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

After a thorough vetting process, 15 aspirants, including Anzaku Shedrack from the University of Abuja, Atiku Abubakar Isa from Abubakar Audu University, Ayingba, Righteous Aondowas from NSUK Keffi, Maiyaki Isaq Mohammed from the Federal University of Technology Minna, Benjamin Daoupam from Plateau State Polytechnic, and Agada Noah from the Federal University of Lokoja, were cleared.

Others are Yusuf Umar from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Gambo Abubakar Mohammed from IBB University Lapai, Godia T Adam from NSUK Keffi, Eve Dominic from BSU Makurdi, Olushola Oladoja from University of Jos, Salahudeen Sulieman from the University of Abuja, Musa Mosses Atah NSUK Keffi, Jeremiah Friday, BSU Makurdi and Mamud Abubakar from KWASU Malete.

Abbah Owocho from BSU Makurdi and four other aspirants were disqualified for failing to meet the genuine studentship criteria.

The screening exercise, conducted in line with NANS constitutional provisions, aimed to ensure that only bonafide students participate in the election, upholding the integrity of the association.

The report was jointly signed and released by Prince Koyoyo, chairman of NANS ICPC 2025 and Comr. Adio Friday, secretary, NANS ICPC.