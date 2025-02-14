Uganda: IRA Sets Annual Insurance Week for March

Kampala — The Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda (IRA) has officially announced the 4th Annual Insurance Week, set to take place from March 10 to 13, 2025, under the theme "Redefining Insurance: Trust, Innovation, and Inclusivity."

The event will be held at Millennium Park (formerly KCCA Grounds) in Lugogo, Kampala, with a grand finale at the Insurance Innovation Awards Gala on March 14.

IRA's Chief Executive Officer, Kaddunabbi Ibrahim Lubega, emphasized the importance of fostering innovation and building public trust within the insurance sector.

Insurance Week aims to increase public awareness about the role and value of insurance, with activities such as exhibitions, workshops, and interactive sessions. These initiatives will allow the public to better understand insurance products, services, and the evolving industry landscape.

The event will also address misconceptions about the sector, with a dedicated complaints desk, free consultations, medical camps, eye care checkups, and body checkups available to participants.

The Insurance Week is a comprehensive effort to promote the importance of insurance and its societal benefits.

Jonan Kisakye, one of the event partners said that trust is vital to the insurance process, especially in selling, buying, and settling claims.

"Insurance should be focused on the value it creates for beneficiaries, rather than just its price," he said.

This sentiment aligns with the week's overarching theme of trust and innovation. Additionally, 13 universities are expected to participate in the event's activities, offering insights and educational support.

The IRA also plans to extend engagements to regional offices in Gulu, Mbarara, and Mbale, broadening the reach of the event. With a strong emphasis on consumer protection and community involvement, Insurance Week is an important platform for demonstrating the value of insurance, addressing challenges, and engaging with the public to ensure a greater understanding of this essential sector.