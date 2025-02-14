Nigerian fintech firm Moniepoint denies being hacked

IN SHORT: Online claims that Moniepoint was hacked and N1.1 billion (about US$730,000) stolen are false. Such unsubstantiated claims could destabilise financial markets and frighten customers.

Nigeria-based fintech Moniepoint provides payment and banking services to both businesses and individuals.

Founded in 2015, it is one of the country's leading business banking providers.

In 2024, it raised funding that valued it at more than US$1 billion, giving it "unicorn" status - a term for tech companies with a valuation of $1 billion or more.

According to its website, it processes 800 million transactions a month, with a total value of over $17 billion.

So many would be concerned by an online claim that the company had been hacked. This could risk a run on the firm.

The claim began circulating on Facebook in Nigeria in January 2025. The post reads, in part: "Hacker Breaks Into Moniepoint Vault, Steals N1.1 Billion."

Some of the posts said the name of the alleged hacker was "Sunday Ozimede". They claim the hacker had been arraigned in court and granted bail for N50 million (about $33,300).

Is it true that Moniepoint was hacked by someone called Sunday Ozimede?

'Claims are untrue,' says Moniepoint

Nigerians can breathe a sigh of relief. Moniepoint has debunked the claim, stating that no such thing happened.

The company asked Nigerians to disregard the claim in a statement on its website on 23 January.

"Our attention has been drawn to recent false, malicious, and misleading reports in the media and on social platforms alleging that Moniepoint Microfinance Bank has been hacked or is facing operational concerns.

"We categorically state that these claims are untrue, and we urge the public to disregard them in their entirety," the message reads.

