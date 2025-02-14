South Africa: President Ramaphosa Issues Rallying Call for Unity

President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a powerful call to action, urging all political parties, civil society groups, and citizens to unite and join government in building a South Africa that is inclusive, equal and fair.

The President was replying to the State of the Nation Address (SONA) Debate held in Parliament this week.

Of late, the country has grappled with, amongst others, tensions with the United States of America following the promulgation of the Expropriation Act, the tragic loss of 14 South African National Defence Force soldiers in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, heated discussions surrounding equality, and a sluggish economy.

"At a time like this, we need to stand united as a nation, particularly now when we are facing a harsh global wind.

"This is not the time for any of us to rush off to foreign lands to lay complaints about issues that we can solve ourselves in our country. We need South African solutions to South African problems," he said in his reply to the debate on Thursday.

Despite the diverse views in South Africa, President Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of sending a unified message to the world.

"While there are many diverse and different voices in our society, we must strive to convey a common message.

"We must say to our people and to the world, that we are committed to working together to build a society in which all South Africans are free and equal to build a nation that works for all," he said.

Additionally, the President emphasised that although political ideologies may differ, there is a common desire to build a country that is inclusive of all South Africans.

"At this important moment in our country and in our world, we must ask ourselves what kind of a nation we want.

"We want a nation in which all people enjoy equal worth and equal opportunity. We want a nation in which the rule of law is protected and upheld. We want a dynamic and growing economy in which small businesses can emerge and expand.

"It is my firm and enduring belief that all of us as South Africans, as fellow citizens bound together by our history and our present, want the same thing," he said.

Moving forward

President Ramaphosa cited the Government of National Unity (GNU) as an example of how South Africans can come together "to build a nation working alongside each other".

"It is to be expected that the 10 political parties that make up the GNU, with their very different political and ideological perspectives, will not always agree and will sometimes feel the need on platforms such as this, to talk to their different constituencies.

"Despite these differences, these political parties are working well together in the Government of National Unity. We are finding ways of mediating our differences and remain focused on the actions that we are all committed to undertake.

"It is this that gives me confidence that the Government of National Unity will continue to promote stability and serve the people of South Africa, in accordance with our Statement of Intent and the Medium-Term Development Plan," President Ramaphosa explained.

The President described the current moment as one of "opportunity and hope".

"The Government of National Unity represents the best of that hope. We have demonstrated that we are prepared to put our political differences aside and work for the common good. This government remains united in pursuit of a South Africa that improves the material prospects of every South African man, woman and child.

"We are committed to upholding our hard-won democracy. We are committed to expanding the frontiers of opportunity for all our people. As we do so, we are guided by our Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the rule of law.

"As we rise from this debate, I am convinced that despite our differences, we share a common desire for a South Africa that belongs to all who live in it. We share the vision of a nation that works for all," President Ramaphosa said.

The President delivered the first SONA of the GNU last Thursday, followed by the two-day debate, to which he responded today.