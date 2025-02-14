Liberia: Bishop Samuel Quire Threatens Legal Action Against Anti-Regionalization Group

Monrovia — The Bishop of the United Methodist Church of Liberia has threatened legal action against anyone falsely labeling the church as a "gay church."

Delivering his episcopal address at the 192nd session of the Liberia Annual Conference in Gbarnga on Thursday, Bishop Samuel Quire clarified that the United Methodist Church of Liberia does not condone same-sex marriage.

In a statement that some viewed as ambiguous, he acknowledged that the 2024 General Conference had decided that "every pastor of the United Methodist Church is free to decline performing homosexual marriages if they so choose."

Bishop Quire emphasized that the church in Liberia upholds the biblical principle of marriage as a sacred, lifelong covenant between one man and one woman.

"It is a strong church of God, ministering to sinners in need of the saving knowledge and grace of God. It is a worldwide denomination making a significant impact on our world," he declared.

Support for Regionalization

Addressing the widely debated topic of regionalization, Bishop Quire announced the West African College of Bishops' endorsement of the policy.

He explained that regionalization allows annual conferences worldwide to make ministry decisions suited to their local contexts, making them more effective and relevant. He noted that for too long, the more powerful parts of the church have imposed their will on less powerful regions, particularly in Africa.

He strongly criticized the anti-regionalization group for their decision to establish a new denomination, warning of potential disciplinary action against those leading the movement.

"We condemn those working for the Global Methodist Church while still claiming to be members of the United Methodist Church, and we urge them to withdraw," he stated.

Firm Stance Against Disaffiliation

Bishop Quire reiterated that the door for disaffiliation had been firmly closed and warned against any further attempts to revive the issue.

"A petition to bring disaffiliation to the floor was sponsored by some of our daughters from the Liberia Episcopal Area. Unfortunately for them, it was defeated, and as a result, the paragraph on disaffiliation is closed," he declared.

Suspension of Young Adult Fellowship Leadership

Meanwhile, Bishop Quire announced the suspension of the leadership of the Young Adult Fellowship, citing what he described as their "unruly behavior toward his person and their efforts to undermine the church."

He characterized them as "anti-United Methodism" and "anti-administration."