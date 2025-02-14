West Africa: Koon's House to Recall Ecowas Parliament Reps.

Monrovia — The House of Representatives has voted to recall Liberia's ECOWAS Parliament members, citing procedural violations in their selection and a lack of political balance.

The ECOWAS Parliament, also known as the Community Parliament, is the legislative arm of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). It was established to give the peoples of West Africa a voice in regional governance and policymaking. The Parliament provides advisory opinions, debates key issues affecting the region, and works towards deeper integration among the ECOWAS member states.

During its 8th-day sitting of the second session, the plenary under the gavel of majority bloc Speaker Richard Koon, ruled that Bong County District 6 Representative Moima Briggs Mensah, Nimba County District 9 Representative Taa Wongbe, and Montserrado County District 6 Representative Rev. Samuel Enders be withdrawn from the regional legislative body.

The decision follows a formal request from Representatives Johnson S.N. Williams and James Kolleh, who argued that the appointments were made unilaterally by Speaker Cllr. Fonati Koffa without plenary's approval. They further contended that the selections failed to reflect proper political representation and violated ECOWAS protocols.

Appointments Under Scrutiny

In their separate communications to the plenary, Williams and Kolleh claimed that the appointments were neither transparent nor consultative.

"The members representing Liberia at the ECOWAS Parliament were hand-picked without plenary's approval. The selection process failed to ensure equal political representation and violated ECOWAS protocols," their letter stated.

The lawmakers warned that allowing these appointments to stand could undermine the country's legitimacy at the regional legislative body.

"Unless we correct this, any action taken by those currently representing us at the ECOWAS Parliament will be considered ultra vires," Kolleh asserted.

The issue of ECOWAS representation had also featured prominently in the recent resolution seeking to remove embattled Speaker Cllr. Koffa from his position.

Plenary Orders Fresh Selection

Following the recall decision, the plenary announced plans to officially communicate Liberia's withdrawal of the three lawmakers to the ECOWAS Parliament on Tuesday. Lawmakers interested in representing the country at the regional legislature will be given the opportunity to apply.

A fresh election to fill the 'now-vacant' ECOWAS Parliament seats is scheduled for Thursday, February 20, 2025.