Liberia: Sen. Dillon - Senators' Asset Secrecy Undermines Oversight

Capitol Hill — Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has criticized some members of the Liberian Senate for failing to declare their assets and liabilities as required by the Code of Conduct for public officials.

On Wednesday, February 12, 2025, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai announced the immediate suspension of over 400 public officials for failing to comply with the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission's (LACC) asset declaration deadline. The decision has sparked public debate, drawing mixed reactions.

While some argue that the move was untimely, others believe it was necessary to uphold principles of good governance, regardless of timing.

During a Senate session on Thursday, February 13, 2025, Senator Dillon expressed disappointment over his colleagues' non-compliance, warning that their actions undermine governance and the rule of law.

"Sixteen of our colleagues failed to comply with the LACC's asset declaration requirements and have been listed for non-compliance," Dillon stated.

He suggested that lawmakers may be disregarding the law because there is no legal mechanism to withhold their salaries as a consequence.

"Maybe no one can withhold our salaries, which is why we are losing our oversight role," he remarked. "This is not a laughing matter. Mechanisms should be put in place to enforce compliance."

Dillon further questioned why some senators ignore the same Code of Conduct they use to scrutinize presidential nominees during confirmation hearings.

"The Code of Conduct was passed by this legislature, and Section 10 of the revised version mandates specific public officials to declare their assets," he noted.

Debate Over the President's Suspension List

As discussions continued, River Gee County Senator Francis S. Dopoe raised concerns about President Boakai's decision to suspend certain officials without proper verification.

Dopoe pointed out that the president suspended local government officials, including chiefs and township commissioners, even though they are not legally required to declare assets.

"How can you suspend local officials who haven't been paid for nine months, especially when the law does not mandate them to declare assets?" he questioned.

He accused the president of violating the very law he seeks to enforce by including local authorities in the suspension list. Dopoe also called on the Senate Secretary, Nanborlor Singbeh, to provide documentation confirming which senators had complied with asset declaration rules.

"Section 10.2 is very clear, and we expect the Secretary of the Senate to report on which senators have declared their assets because we filed with him," he insisted.

Call to Invite LACC for Clarification

Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence proposed inviting the LACC to clarify why county officials were included in the suspension list.

"This is part of our oversight responsibility. Let's invite the LACC to explain their rationale for including certain names on the list," she suggested.

Senator Dillon supported the proposal but urged the Senate to also focus on its own members who failed to comply with the law.

However, Bomi County Senator Edwin Snowe criticized the Senate for addressing the issue only after the president's mass suspension.

"We should be ashamed of ourselves. It shouldn't take the president's suspension of officials for some of you to start discussing this issue," Snowe remarked.

He also questioned the competence of President Boakai's advisors, criticizing them for allowing the president to sign a suspension letter containing errors.

"This president has the highest number of advisors in the country. For him to sign a letter with administrative errors is unfortunate," he emphasized.

Following the debate, Senate President Jeremiah Kpan Koung directed the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Claims, and Petitions to investigate the matter and report back to the plenary next Tuesday.